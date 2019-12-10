Virginia Esther Gomez-Deddawi

Virginia Esther Gomez-Beddawi

Virginia Esther Gomez-Beddawi passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on October 11, 2019. Born in Rosario, Argentina, she emigrated to the US at the age of 28.

She lived in South Lake Tahoe for over 20 years, where she dedicated her time to teaching young children to read and to raising her own two children. She worked and cultivated friendships at Bijou Elementary School and at the Lake Tahoe Child Development Center.

After a traumatic brain injury at the age of 56, she endured many years of physical and emotional struggle to regain her independence; however, she never lost her independent spirit.

She later moved to Oceanside and then to San Jose. She enjoyed reading about health and nutrition, gardening, and watching crime and drama TV shows. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her four beloved grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her siblings Manuel and Carolina Gomez; her son Lance; her daughter Sandra and son-in-law Orlando; and her four grandchildren, Garbriel, Nicolas, Kaylin and Ethan.

She will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10am on December 14, 2019 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave. in South Lake Tahoe.