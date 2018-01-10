August 9, 1974 ~ January 4, 2018

Virginia Rose Parker passed peacefully on January 4th, 2018 surrounded by her family.

Rose was born to Virginia and Michael Dowling August 9th 1974, in San Diego CA, and is survived by her two children, mother, father, brother, and husband.

Rose graduated from Sacramento State in December of 2016 with an Honor Degree in Mathematics. She was very committed to her children and the local community. Her legacy will continue through the Myers Mom group and all of our hearts.

You will be greatly missed.

A service will be held Monday, January 15th, 6pm at Sierra Community Church, 1165 Sierra Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA.