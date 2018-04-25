July 31, 1928 ~ April 8, 2018

Vonna Pearl Wallace, born to Clive Frank & Alice Jewel Royal on July 31, 1928 in Hollis Oklahoma, was called to be with the Lord on April 8, 2018. She was the oldest of seven.

Her family moved to Bakersfield during the depression and dust bowl. On December 26, 1945, she went skating which was the beginning of a great love story. A handsome Merchant Marine walked in as she was tying her laces. The story goes each one fell for the other (pun intended). Vonna married Paul Wallace Christmas Eve, 1947.

Paul went into the ministry and was Chief probation officer in Sonora California. They planted churches together all over the Sierras including Tahoe. They were partners 16 years in Happy Steak Restaurant. They were married for 63 years until he passed in 2010. They enjoyed traveling, fishing and square dancing. She was the happiest, loving Christian mother with a wonderful laugh.

Vonna is survived by her brother Larry Royal, Colorado Springs, CO; sister Sue Cochran, Fresno, CA; and her children Daphne Edwards (Charlie), Dayton NV, Duane Wallace (Tamara), South Lake Tahoe, Rene Wallace, Alabama, Dan Henson (Sheri), South Lake Tahoe; 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 12th, 2018 at Tahoe Community Church on Kingsbury Grade at 2pm. The service will be officiated by Elder Jeff Brumback. Graveside 1pm Friday May 11th at Happy Homestead Cemetery.