Wilbur Edward Twining passed away peacefully at home of old age next to his wife Rosmarie his “Schatzi”

He was 99

Wilbur was born in Berkley Ca. to Charles and Edith Twining. The youngest of four boys, Wilbur was an Eagle Scout and later the Student Body President at Oakland Tech High School where he graduated in 1938.

At 18 years old, Wilbur and his best friend Marty Griffin hiked the newly completed John Muir Trail. Their wild adventures on the hike were documented in the Historic Oakland Post-Enquirer.

Wilbur attended UC Berkley for two years before being drafted into the Navy.

In 1945 he returned to Berkley where he graduated Cum Laude with a Masters in Physical Education. He lettered in track and field and was a talented pole vaulter obtaining school records with his bamboo pole.

In 1948 he was Camp Director at UC Berkley’s “Lair of the Golden Bear”

He then moved to Pinecrest Ca. where he built and operated the Pinecrest Chalet. It was there while skiing he met an Austrian Ski Instructor and the future love of his life Rosmarie.

They married in 1964 and moved to South Lake Tahoe to build Stonehenge their dream house. When they showed their plans to obtain the necessary permits to the local planninginspector he shook his head and said

“I don’t know how you are going to build this house around boulders” but he stamped their plans and wished them luck.

Wilbur was a lifelong Sierra Club supporter and the environmentally friendly house he and Rosmarie created has played host to many fundraising events through the years. In 1969 he represented the Sierra Club at a Congressional hearing to designate Desolation Valley as the wilderness area we know and enjoy today.

Wilbur was an Educator. He taught Western History in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District for 25 years. He felt a great sense of joy whenever he was stopped by former students around town who would say

“Mr. Twining I had you in high school and I really enjoyed your class even though I didn’t realize it at the time and I just wanted to say thanks”

Wilbur was an avid reader, photographer, bird watcher, he loved golf, had 7 hole in ones and played tennis until the age of 97.

Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Wilbur’s life in their own way, raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be quite appropriate.

Wilbur is survived by his wife Rosmarie, his daughters Mischel and Robin Twining. Son Chucker and daughter in law Debi. Grandchildren Shellie, Carin and David. Great grandchildren Hunter and Hannah and many beloved Austrian relatives. He is preceded by his son Richard and daughter Sally.

