Wiley Tipton

Provided Photo

February 5, 1950 – October 13, 2020

Wiley Edward Tipton left this mortal realm on October 13, 2020, at the age of 70. He went quietly in his sleep after suffering complications from a recent stroke.

He was the middle child of Betty and Warren Tipton. He leaves behind his wife, Bonnie Lou; his sons, Marshall (wife Christa) and Sterling; his brothers and sisters, Lynne, Gene, Leslie, and Jeffrey. He loved to tell people he suffered from middle child syndrome and was known for his funny anecdotes. Wiley always loved to make people laugh and usually at their expense. His siblings’ children remember him fondly as the funny uncle and the many games of slap hands they would play. He always had to do things his way, so of course, he went first.

Wiley was born in San Francisco, February 5, 1950. He served in the Marine Corps as a microwave technician, and never left stateside. After he served, he worked in the printing industry like the rest of his family. He was working as a consultant in Hawaii where he met his final wife Bonnie. They moved to South Lake Tahoe where they lived for over 20 years, and operated a small mom and pop printing business, WB Printing. He got tired of printing and retired from the business a few years back.

Known as the Mayor of Wyoming Street, Wiley knew everyone on the street and was the first to assist if anyone needed help. He had extra keys to all his neighbors’ homes and was always on-call for any emergencies. Whether it was fixing the remote for the television or letting guests into their homes, you could count on Wiley. His famous barbeques and his bear horn were unforgettable.

Wiley loved his two dogs, Kaya and Bear, and went everywhere with them. He loved to meet new people and introduce them to his dogs. He would tell them their whole history whether they wanted to hear it or not. He is finally reunited with his furry babies and holding up that heavenly bar with a joke, a cocktail and a grin… saying “It’s five o’clock somewhere.”

A celebration of life will be done later after the pandemic.