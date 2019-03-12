April 11, 1953 ~ December 29, 2018

William Davis Ramsey passed away after a short battle of viral pneumonia that turned into ARDS(acute respiratory distress syndrome).

He was born April 11, 1953 in Palo Alto, California to James and Betty Ramsey. He grew up in Los Altos, California and graduated in 1971 from Los Altos high school. He completed his AA at Columbia College in Sonora and his BA in business administration at Humboldt State University.

Billy settled in Tahoe and lived there for over 45 years. He started his own maintenance business. He worked on homes and Vacation rentals in Tahoe.

Billy was accomplished in all he did and he was very loved by his family friends and all who came into his life. His big smile and bubbly personality were contagious. When he wasn't working, he was enjoying skiing in the winter's and boating on his boat and water skiing with family and friends and his dogs in the beautiful summers. He lived in this family home that his grandparents George and Peggy bought in 1967.

Billy found his way back to his childhood sweetheart Kimberley Allison Harris Ramsey in 2004. In 2010 Billy and Kimberley were married in a beautiful outdoor wedding at his home with their family and friends. The Tahoe home was full of family and friends love and good times.

Billy will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Kimberley; his older sister Vicki Ramsey Carr and her husband Bill Carr of Santa Cruz, their daughters Melissa Carr Mosher and her husband Christian Mosher, and their children, Carter and Emma of Kailua, Hawaii and Christina Carr Reszneky and husband Desi Reszneky and their children Lily and Desi; and his younger brother George Ramsey at Peoria, Arizona and his sons Kody Ramsey, his partner Bayley Curry and daughter Kayden of Peoria, Arizona; and KC Ramsey of Idaho. Also his best friend John Adamski of Tahoe. As well as all the others that have loved him and brought so much joy into his life.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer of 2019.

If you wish to make a donation in his honor . Please make it to the Lake Tahoe Humane Society or The Lake Tahoe wildlife care society.