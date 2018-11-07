March 3, 1957 ~ October 30, 2018

William Horning was born March 3rd, 1957. His family moved here in 1959 when Bill was 2 ½ years old. He graduated from South Tahoe High School. Bill worked in the Casino Industry for 36 years and was employed by Marriott Timber Lodge when he passed.

Over the course of 30 plus years, Bill was Santa to thousands of children here in the Tahoe Basin, a founding member of Bread & Broth Second Serving on Fridays at Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church and served on the Church Board.

Bill passed on to be with his Lord and Savior in Heaven on Tuesday, October 30th, 2018, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his loving wife Dany of 16 years. He will be missed by all his friends that loved him so much.

A Celebration of Life for Bill will be held on Saturday, November 17th at 11 a.m. at Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church located at 2733 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, Ca. Additional parking is available at the American Legion across from the Church. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

If you are unable to attend the service, please send Dany your favorite story of Bill to: P.O. Box18024, S.L.T., CA 96151.