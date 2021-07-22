William Robert "Bob" Rutherdale

October 26, 1941 – March 18, 2021

William Robert “Bob” Rutherdale, 79, of South Lake Tahoe, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2021, from complications of diabetes at his second home in Citrus Heights, CA. He was surrounded by his immediate family, including his nephew and his wife, Jeremy and Stephanie Rutherdale.

Bob was born on October 26, 1941, in San Mateo, CA. He lived in San Carlos and attended Carlmont High, Class of 1960. One of his favorite activities was being a member of the Upsetters Car Club.

After high school he married the love of his life, Susan Quick. They settled in Redwood City and raised three daughters. Bob and family moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1978, building their dream home on the edge of the national forest shortly thereafter.

Bob was a dedicated volunteer for Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC) beginning in 1979. He became a board member in 1983 and was president from 1997–2008. His dream was for LTWC to be able to rescue and rehabilitate injured and orphaned black bears. The highlight of his term was when they obtained the permit to do so, making LTWC the first such organization in California. His motto during his tenure at LTWC was for no animal in need to be turned away.

He was also a founding member and past President of Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra, initiating the annual October/Septoberfest fundraising event, ham bingo, rest stop for Tour de Tahoe, and more.

Bob loved taking trips in their motor home, going to 45 states and a number of Canadian provinces. He loved collecting and fixing things, a “good deal,” his dogs, and his family and friends. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it, giving you the shirt off his back. And of course, anyone who came by the house would be fed!

Bob was a career meat cutter (40 years), retiring from Raley’s, after nearly 20 years, in 1996. He was particularly proud of being an active member of the Butcher’s Union/UFCW his entire career.

Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sue, and his three daughters: Keli Rutherdale of Elverta, Kathi Rutherdale of Citrus Heights (husband Randy), and Bobbi Rutherdale of Orangevale, his granddaughter Kara and grandson Ryan, his brother David Rutherdale of South Lake Tahoe (wife Melinda), brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Ruby Quick and Sally and Andy Amber, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Donald Arthur Rutherdale, Sr., and Melba Katherine Rutherdale, and his brother and sister, Donald Arthur Rutherdale, Jr., and Joan Susan Wolfe.

To honor Bob and one of his passions, a scholarship has been set up for students who prefer to go to trade school after high school. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the William R. “Bob” Rutherdale Memorial Vocational Scholarship Fund c/o Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra Foundation, PO Box 13666, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151. A private celebration of life will be held in Tahoe later this summer.