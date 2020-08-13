Yvonne Fitzpatrick
January 11, 1961 – August 4, 2020
Yvonne was born in San Diego and resided in South Lake for 35 years. She worked for the Post Office 18 years, and was loved by all! She’s survived by her husband Darren Fitzpatrick and her son Robert Peters. “You still live on in the hearts and minds of the family and friends you left behind!”
