Obituary: Colin West
November 17, 1940 – February 26, 2023
Colin Richard West of Folsom CA passed away on February 26, 2023. Colin was born on November 17, 1940 to Frances (Eldridge) and Colin West Sr in San Mateo CA.
Colin grew up in San Mateo, CA, and graduated from Serra High School in 1958. On September 30, 1961 Colin married Phyllis Cullen together they raised four sons Rick, Jim, Mike and John. In 1970, Colin moved his family to Yreka, CA to take a position with the US Forest Service. While with the Forest Service, Colin worked his way to becoming a licensed Civil Engineer on the Klamath National Forest. In 1982 he moved to Happy Camp and worked as the Engineer for the Happy Camp Ranger District. In 1997 Colin transferred within the Forest Service to the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit where he managed the Engineering and Recreation Division. In 2003 Colin married his current wife, Christine Gates.
Colin retired in 2007, two days after retirement his home in South Lake Tahoe burned in the Angora Fire. He spent the next 3 years rebuilding his home. He continued to fish, taking multiple flyfishing trips to Alaska and a trip to the Gulf of Mexico. He was always looking forward to spending time with his family.
Colin is survived by his wife Christine, sons Rick (Nancy) of Wheatland, CA, Jim (Renee) of Redding, CA, Mike (Kerri) of Windsor, CA, John (Jamie) of Sutter, CA; grandchildren Hannah, Connor, Haley, Riley, David, Cali, Maddie, Tanner, Trevor, Liam and Nicholas; sister Sheila (Kingston) and brother Jack(Karen).
Service for Colin are being planned. Sierra View Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may be posted at https://www.sacramentofuneralandcremation.com/obituary/colin-west
