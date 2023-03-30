Obituary: Davis Clark

Davis Clark

Provided Photo

– March 22, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Davis Clark, who left us way too soon on March 22, 2023. Davis was a remarkable man, known for his kind and generous spirit, his adventurous nature, and his deep love for his family and friends. He was a loving husband to Ann, whom he cherished above all else. Davis always put the needs of others before his own and was a source of comfort and support for everyone around him. He was loved and admired by all, especially his numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. He was an inspiration to those who knew him and will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Davis was raised in Michigan and spent most of his life in Lake Tahoe. He was a skilled IT professional, but more than that, he was a person who touched the lives of everyone he met with his caring and selfless nature.

Davis was a man who loved adventure and the outdoors. He was an avid golfer, skier, biker, and boater. He loved nothing more than being in the water, entertaining friends and family, and being the life of the party. His infectious laughter and positive attitude could light up any room, and his zest for life was truly remarkable.

Davis was a great finder of lost things and people – glasses, wedding rings, bathing suits, lost souls, perfect houses, and the best in people.

“Save-Us-Davis” made the winning putt, laid the right card, rescued a meal, fixed the perfect cocktail, protected his siblings, and flew to the rescue of his bride.

Davis Clark was truly one of a kind, and his legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He was a model of kindness, generosity, and selflessness, and his presence will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Davis, and know that you will always be remembered with love and admiration.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hyatt Lake Tahoe in the Lakeside Ballroom at 5:00pm, Friday, March 31st.