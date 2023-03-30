Obituary: GENEVIEVE LOUGHRAN

GENEVIEVE LOUGHRAN

Provided Photo

August 14, 1925 – January 10, 2023

Genevieve (Gennie) passed away leaving those who knew her sad but grateful to have been a part of her life. Her dedication to faith, family and friends was an inspiration and example of how to live a humble yet wonderfully robust life.

She enjoyed a successful career, loved arts ad traveled extensively; all who knew her are proud of her achievements.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robbie Romesburg, and leaves behind son Kurt Romesburg of South Lake Tahoe and daughter Moira Meyers (Bert) in Colorado as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A simple memorial in her honor will be held this summer.