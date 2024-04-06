Objection period begins for the Meeks Bay Restoration Project

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) released the final environmental review documents and draft decision for the Meeks Bay Restoration Project.

The LTBMU, in conjunction with Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, and Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board, is developing a plan to restore Meeks Creek to a more natural condition, while continuing to support sustainable recreation opportunities.

In 1960, a marina with approximately 120 boat slips and a boat launch facility was dredged at the mouth of Meeks Creek, on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe. The marina eliminated a unique wetland habitat for numerous bird, mammal, and amphibian species. The deteriorating condition of the existing marina infrastructure, along with concerns over water quality, aquatic invasive species, and degraded habitat for native species prompted the need for action in Meeks Bay.

The lead agencies are jointly circulating the final environmental impact statement/environmental, impact statement/environmental impact report, and the Draft Record of Decision for the 45-day public objection period from April 5 through May 20, 2024. This Final EIS/EIS/EIR and Draft Record of Decision (ROD) evaluates the environmental impacts of the proposed project and identifies ways to minimize or mitigate potential impacts. Please be aware that all submitted comments are part of the public record.

The proposed project aims to:

Restore a functioning stream and lagoon ecosystem

Control and eradicate aquatic invasive species

Enhance fish and wildlife habitat

Provide sustainable recreation opportunities and access

Improve educational and interpretive opportunities

Restore habitat for Tahoe yellow cress, Lahontan cutthroat trout, and species of value to the Washoe Tribe

“The release of the final environmental document and draft decision for the restoration of Meeks Bay represents a culmination of our efforts to consider public input and revise the decision to reflect the best path forward for this beloved area,” said Forest Supervisor, Erick Walker. “The objection period provides one more opportunity for those who previously commented to submit their concerns before moving forward with implementation.”

To read the Notice of Availability (NOA) and take the opportunity to object to the final environmental document, visit http://www.meeksbayproject.org . Objections will only be accepted from those who submitted project-specific written comments during scoping or other designated comment periods for this project. Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted comments or new information arising after the designated comment periods.

Learn more about the project and public meetings at http://www.meeksbayproject.org .