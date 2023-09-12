Oceanside resident identified in suspicious death at Lakeland Village Resort at Heavenly

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office are still searching for answers in a suspicious death at the Lakeland Village Resort at Heavenly

An Oceanside resident, Jacqueline Cason, 63 was found unresponsive just after midnight on September 7, officials say, multiple search warrants have been served and the investigation is ongoing.

According to SLTPD Detective Sgt. Nicholas Carlquist, an autopsy has not yet been completed and the cause of death remains unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to email the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Division at crimetips@cityofslt.us and reference case 2309-0058.