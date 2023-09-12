Oceanside resident identified in suspicious death at Lakeland Village Resort at Heavenly
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office are still searching for answers in a suspicious death at the Lakeland Village Resort at Heavenly
An Oceanside resident, Jacqueline Cason, 63 was found unresponsive just after midnight on September 7, officials say, multiple search warrants have been served and the investigation is ongoing.
According to SLTPD Detective Sgt. Nicholas Carlquist, an autopsy has not yet been completed and the cause of death remains unknown.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to email the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Division at crimetips@cityofslt.us and reference case 2309-0058.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.