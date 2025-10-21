Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the South Lake Tahoe Police Department (SLTPD) would like to remind drivers to always take extra precautions to help protect pedestrians.

On average, a pedestrian is killed every 72 minutes, and one is injured every 8 minutes in traffic crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In California, 1,106 pedestrians were struck and killed in 2023 .

“In South Lake Tahoe, walking should always be an easy and safe option for getting around,” said South Lake Tahoe Police Sergeant Johnny Spaeth. “We want to make sure pedestrians are safe and we urge drivers to take the time to look out for them. Small actions, like slowing down, avoiding distractions, and yielding at crosswalks, can reduce crashes and serious injuries.”

Vehicle speed greatly affects pedestrian safety. A difference of just 15 mph, such as driving 35 mph instead of 20 mph, significantly increases the likelihood that a person walking will be killed if struck.

To promote pedestrian safety, the SLTPD will have officers focused on the most dangerous driver’s behaviors that put the safety of pedestrians at risk. These violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield, and running stop signs or signals.

SLTPD offers these driving tips to keep everyone safe:

Follow the speed limit, especially near schools, in neighborhoods where children are present, or anywhere people are walking.

Use extra caution when driving in low-visibility conditions.

Drive sober.

Always stop for people in crosswalks and avoid blocking them while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

Avoid distractions such as texting or eating while driving and keep your focus on the road.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.