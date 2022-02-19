Off-highway vehicle grants subject of virtual open house

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Eldorado National Forest officials are requesting public input for the California 2022 State Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Grants and Cooperative Agreements Program application cycle.

The grants program is an annual program that provides for off-highway vehicle recreation in the state by providing financial assistance to eligible agencies and organizations that develop, maintain, operate, expand, support or contribute to well-managed, high-quality OHV recreation areas, roads and trails. Also as important, the grants program seeks to responsibly maintain the wildlife, soils and habitat of project areas in a manner that will sustain long-term OHV recreation.

Forest officials will host a virtual open house Feb. 23 from 4-6 p.m. using Microsoft Teams. The public may join the meeting by going to tinyurl.com/yckn6jyy. A call-in option is also available by calling +1 323-886-7051,647007738# and using phone conference ID 647 007 738#.

Application proposals need to reflect current needs and will be informed by prior year monitoring and accomplishments, upcoming projects being planned and disaster relief efforts following the Caldor Fire. Members of the public are encouraged to come with suggestions to assist Eldorado National Forest project development for the upcoming grant application cycle.

Past grants awarded to the Eldorado National Forest have helped address trail repair and clearing of downed trees on more than 300 miles of OHV routes and law enforcement patrol on an additional 900 miles of native surface roads on the forest, provided for the printing of free motor vehicle use maps, OHV campground and trailhead maintenance, as well as other planning, development and restoration activities.





Once completed preliminary grant applications will be available on the OHMVR website March 8 through May 2 for review and comment. To review the grant applications submitted go to tinyurl.com/4aefy4p6.

The public may provide comments to the Eldorado National Forest by e-mailing both Michelle Zuro-Kreimer at michelle.zuro-kreimer@usda.gov and carbon copying the OHMVR Division at OHV.Grants@parks.ca.gov .