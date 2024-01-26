One dead after officer involved shooting near Palisades Tahoe

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m. – California State Parks today confirmed a fatal shooting at Palisades Tahoe in Olympic Valley, according to a press release.

According to the release, around 10 a.m. this morning, a State Park Peace Officer (SPPO) attempted to stop a vehicle that was involved in a carjacking in Tahoe City. That pursuit was terminated in a traffic collision near Olympic Valley Inn at Palisades Tahoe. The subject exited the vehicle armed with a knife and an officer-involved shooting took place involving the SPPO, just as a California Highway Patrol officer arrived to assist. Officers provided medical aid to the subject, but despite their efforts the subject succumbed to his injuries. The public is advised to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

State Parks is cooperating with Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the agency responsible for conducting the investigation.

Original Story:

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – California State Parks, with the assistance of Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 26 near the Village at Palisades Tahoe.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook, there is no danger to the public.

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Tahoe Daily Tribune could not reach either agency for information.

The agencies ask the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues and to call California State Parks with any additional information