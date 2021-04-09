Officer involved shooting suspect moved from hospital to jail
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The suspect in an officer involved shooting has been moved from the hospital to jail.
Joseph Hill, 23, was shot by South Lake Tahoe Police Department officers after he opened fire on them at Three Peaks Resort on March 19.
Hill turned his assault rifle on officers when they arrived on the scene. An unidentified officer returned fire, shooting Hill.
He was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
On April 5, he was released from Barton and transported to SLTPD facilities, where he was charged with several felonies, including shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a semi-automatic weapon at an armed police officer.
He is being held on $4.2 million bail.
