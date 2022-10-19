Official: Hand count won’t delay Nevada election results

The Secretary of State’s elections deputy Mark Wlaschin says if things go as planned, people won’t have to worry about election results being delayed for several days after Nov. 8.

That concern has been raised because the Secretary of State isn’t supposed to release results until after voting is closed in all parts of the state. Since Nye County is conducting its election by a hand count of ballots, that could take several days.

But Wlaschin said the state will receive Nye County’s mechanical tabulation of votes first and once that is in hand, can release the numbers while the panels of volunteers are doing the hand count of votes to satisfy concerns that somehow, voting machines are rigged.

“This is no different from Lander and Esmeralda did in the primary,” he said. “The results will come out from Nye County too.”

The issue is of concern to poll watchers with their eyes on Nevada’s statewide and federal congressional races, especially the hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt and the governor’s race between Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

They aren’t the only candidates in those races. For U.S. Senate, the list includes independent Barry Lindeman, Independent American Barry Rubinson and Libertarian Neil Scott.

For governor, the list includes Libertarian Brandon Davis and Independent American Ed Bridges.

But other statewide races, including Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer and Controller, also are on the ballot.

Voters in all statewide races have an additional choice. They can vote for “none of these candidates.”

The Secretary of State’s race is between Jim Marchant, a former Assemblyman, and Cisco Aguilar. Marchant, the Republican, is an election denier who has said he believes the 2020 election was rigged. He opposes mail-in ballots and raised doubt about whether he could certify the next election. Democrat Aguilar says the 2020 election was fairly decided and that he will certify the actual winner of the popular vote no matter who it is.

Also running are Independent American Janine Hansen and Libertarian Ross Crane.

Treasurer Zach Conine is being challenged by Republican firebrand Michele Fiore.

The other candidates are Bryan Elliott, a libertarian, and Margaret Hendrickson, an Independent American.

Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, faces Republican Sigal Chattah. Ford has been endorsed by prominent Republicans who say Chattah is dangerous and unqualified. Libertarian John Kennedy is also in the race.

Andy Matthews is the Republican seeking the controller’s office. Former State Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel is the Democrat in the race. Libertarian Jed Profeta is also running.

In addition, incumbent Congressional District 2 Rep. Mark Amodei is seeking a seventh term. He has said as one of the senior members on the House Appropriations Committee, he has a good chance of heading one of its powerful subcommittees if the GOP takes control of that chamber.

He faces Democrat Mercedes Krause, who has raised very limited money to run in a district that has never elected a Democrat since it was created decades ago.

In addition, Libertarian Darryl Barber and Independent Russell Best are running against Amodei.

While part of Lyon County is represented by Amodei, the rest is in Congressional District 4 represented by Steven Horsford. He faces a challenge from Republican Sam Peters.

Republican Stavros Anthony is running for lieutenant governor against appointed incumbent Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead. Independent John Delap, Independent American William Hoge and Libertarian Javi Tachiiquin are in the race as well.