Officials: 4 dead after jet crash near Lake Tahoe

A plane crash on Monday claimed four lives. (Provided / Austyn Harrington)



TRUCKEE, Calif. — Four people were on a twin-engine jet that crashed and burned near a golf course in the Lake Tahoe area, killing all aboard, authorities said Tuesday.

Two crew members and two passengers died when the Bombardier CL 600 crashed “under unknown circumstances” in Truckee, California, short of an airport runway Monday afternoon, according to a Federal Aviation Administration notice.

Police did not immediately release the names of the people who died.

“Due to the extent of the crash scene and the resulting fire, names will not be available for quite some time,” said Andrew Trygg, spokesman for the sheriff-coroner in Nevada County, north of Sacramento near the Nevada state line. Trygg said DNA will be used to confirm identities before names are released.

The aircraft went down as the pilot was attempting to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport. Authorities said the flight might have flown from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, or Florida.

Steven Kjergaard, airport director in Coeur d’Alene, declined to comment on Tuesday.

The Bombardier CL 600 is a multi-seat business jet with twin engines and a T-shaped tail. It can hold as many as 14 passengers and two crew members.

The aircraft crashed into a wooded area near a golf course a few blocks from the airport. It ignited a fire that was quickly contained. No one on the ground reported injures, authorities said.

Nevada County Sheriff and Coroner Shannan Moon said Monday it was fortunate the aircraft didn’t hit homes.

The Truckee Police Department, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.