Officials ask visitors to stay away from Tahoe during Memorial Day weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, the city of South Lake Tahoe has sent a reminder that property owners are allowed to be in town, but visitors are being asked to stay away.

“The city is excited about Memorial Day weekend but realize this one will be different than years past,” said a press release. “Property owners are now allowed to come to Tahoe, but visitors are still asked not to be here at this time.”

The Memorial Day Holiday is typically one of the biggest weekends in South Lake Tahoe. Although second homeowners are now welcomed back in the city limits to their properties, lodging is not available to short-term renters or patrons at this time.

“We love our visitors and recognize how much they contribute to this city and economy,” said City Manager Joe Irvi in the release. “We just know how important it is to get things open safely, and we all understand we are stronger together and safer apart right now. We would love nothing more than to welcome everyone to Tahoe right now, but that’s not the safest way to bring people back. We need to be responsible and make sure we are doing our part to keep our neighbors safe and Tahoe safe, while adhering to the governor’s stay at home orders.”

On March 19, Gov. Newsom issued an executive order directing all residents immediately to heed state public health directives to stay home, except as needed to maintain continuity of operations of essential infrastructure sectors and additional sectors as the state health officer designated.

“The city promotes responsible behavior and wants people to be responsible to themselves and their neighbors as we go through this time,” Irvin said. “Keep proper social distance, wear a mask if you can, and make sure you’re doing your part to not spread this virus.”