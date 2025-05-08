Officials declare Davis Fire ‘accidental’, no arrests made

RENO, Nev. – After an exhaustive investigation, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office officials have determined the cause of the Davis Fire to be accidental.

The Davis Fire was reported on September 7, 2024, at approximately 2:19 p.m. in Davis Creek Regional Park, about 15 miles south of Reno. Prolonged above-average temperatures and dry conditions prevailed on the day of the fire, along with winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph. Full containment was declared on September 25, 2024. A total of 13 residential structures and numerous other structures, including a church, were lost. There was no loss of life.

Investigators with the TMFPD and WCSO, assisted by the Bureau of Land Management, Nevada, and the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division, collaborated extensively on the fire investigation.

Based on the scene investigation, extensive interviews, and witness information provided, it is believed the fire started due to an improperly extinguished campfire or warming fire in the area.

The fire originated in the day use area, where campfires are prohibited under Washoe County Parks regulations. Additionally, the National Weather Service had declared a Red Flag Warning that day.

Fire District Investigators and Sheriff’s Office Detectives have exhausted all leads. Through extensive interviews and Crime Lab Forensic testing, it was determined there was no criminality related to the cause of the fire. The incident is classified as accidental in accordance with NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) standards.

“I am grateful for the strong working relationship with all our partners that supported a thorough investigation, particularly the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office,” said TMFPD Interim Fire Chief Dale Way. “I also appreciate the members of the public who came forward with tips and information. We remain extraordinarily thankful for the dedicated support of so many agencies, here locally and across the nation, that fought to suppress the Davis Fire.”

“I want to thank every agency, volunteer, and community member who responded to the Davis Fire,” said Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam. “This was a challenging event that demanded courage, coordination, and resilience—and our region once again rose to the occasion. I commend our deputies, partner agencies, and the many volunteers who gave their time and energy. While we are incredibly grateful that no lives were lost, we recognize the deep and lasting impact on those who lost homes, property, and places of personal significance. I also want to thank the investigators and support teams who worked tirelessly alongside our partners to conduct a thorough and professional investigation. The true strength of Washoe County lies in its people, and that strength was on full display throughout this response.”

Fire and law enforcement agencies could reopen the investigation if additional information becomes available, warranting further review.