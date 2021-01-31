Officials downgrade storm coming to Tahoe, less snow, later start
The next storm expected to reach Lake Tahoe has been delayed and downgraded by weather officials.
The National Weather Service in Reno adjusted its Winter Storm Watch early Sunday morning to reflect a later arrival for the storm and less snow.
The service said the storm will enter the basin Monday evening and the storm watch will last through late Tuesday night. It also said heavy snow accumulations are expected to be 4-8 inches for lake level and 8 to 18 inches above 7,000 feet. The forecast Saturday morning had 4-8 inches and up to 2 feet of snow for the Sierra crest.
Officials said the highest snow totals will be near and west of California State Route 89.
Winds are expected to gust up to 60 mph across higher elevations.
Officials advise that travel could be very difficult and the hazardous conditions may impact the commutes from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.
After the storm clears out, Wednesday into the weekend is forecast to be sunny and mostly clear with high temperatures in the upper 30s with the lows in the 20s.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
El Dorado inmates charged for allegedly stealing over $90k in unemployment benefits
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office filed a five count criminal complaint charging six people with felony fraud charges related to stealing over $90,000 in unemployment insurance benefits from…