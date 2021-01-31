Officials downgrade storm coming to Tahoe, less snow, later start

The next storm expected to reach Lake Tahoe has been delayed and downgraded by weather officials.

The National Weather Service in Reno adjusted its Winter Storm Watch early Sunday morning to reflect a later arrival for the storm and less snow.

The service said the storm will enter the basin Monday evening and the storm watch will last through late Tuesday night. It also said heavy snow accumulations are expected to be 4-8 inches for lake level and 8 to 18 inches above 7,000 feet. The forecast Saturday morning had 4-8 inches and up to 2 feet of snow for the Sierra crest.

Officials said the highest snow totals will be near and west of California State Route 89.

Winds are expected to gust up to 60 mph across higher elevations.

Officials advise that travel could be very difficult and the hazardous conditions may impact the commutes from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

After the storm clears out, Wednesday into the weekend is forecast to be sunny and mostly clear with high temperatures in the upper 30s with the lows in the 20s.