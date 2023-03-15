Officials inspect more than 100 buildings in South Tahoe area, issue 9 red tags

Raley's at Heavenly Village is expected to close in early June.

Provided/Joshua Goodwin

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — More than 100 buildings in the South Lake Tahoe area have been inspected for structural integrity over the past week and officials have issued nine red tags.

Cal Fire El Dorado-Amador Unit issued an incident report on Tuesday that said multiple agencies have come together to manage the emergencies the severe weather has caused, including 10 building inspectors examining 129 buildings. Of the buildings inspected, 86 were labeled as damaged and nine were deemed unsafe to occupy.

No injuries to residents or emergency personnel have been reported.

“A team of building inspectors and structural engineers have been mobilized to the area to assess structural integrity issues and provide subject matter expertise due to the volume of structures that need to be inspected,” the report said.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, Lake Valley Fire Protection District and Cal Fire El Dorado-Amador Unit were the agencies in command and were supported by El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Barton Health, El Dorado County Building Department, CHP, Caltrans, Liberty Utilities, city of South Lake Tahoe, California Conservation Corps, Southwest Gas, El Dorado County Department of Transportation, Red Cross, Forest Service, El Dorado Irrigation District, Verizon, Cal Tahoe JPA Ambulance, South Tahoe Public Utilities District.

Two hundred-thirty total personnel have been assisting in the weather emergency.

“These entities have come together to efficiently coordinate response efforts and provide resources to the South Lake Tahoe community,” said the report. “These entities coordinate with all public agencies to ensure public safety needs are met in this extreme weather event.”

The report said multiple hand crews have been working throughout the basin to remove snow from around and on critical infrastructure. A Cal Fire Office of Emergency Services engine strike team, composed of local engines, was positioned in the South Tahoe area for support as needed.

A few roads were also closed due to flooding including Ute Street and Choctaw Street, Angora Creek Drive and View Circle and Werner Salas Drive.