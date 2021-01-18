Officials issue advisories, forecast triple digit wind for Tahoe region

It’s time to secure outdoor loose furniture, decorations and garbage cans because high winds are aimed at Lake Tahoe for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The National Weather Service issued a Lake Wind Advisory that is in effect today from 1-10 p.m. and a High Wind Warning that goes in effect at 10 p.m. this evening and lasts through 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The sunrise Friday morning from South Lake Tahoe looking towards Incline Village/Crystal Bay. Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune



Officials say wind gusts on exposed Sierra ridges could exceed 130 mph. Above 6,500 feet wind is expected to be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Below that officials say northeast winds will be in the 15-25 mph range with gusts up to 45 mph.

The wind will cause waves up to 6 feet on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore.

The service said high wind could blow down trees and power lines and cause power outages and difficult travel, especially over mountain passes.

Officials advise being prepared with extra food and water, flashlights and spare batteries, oil lamps and candles in case of an outage.

There is also a chance of snow later this week that could bring a few inches to the mountains.

After a windy, mostly cloudy Monday with highs about 42, Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly sunny and clear with highs in the 45-50 range and the lows in the mid 20s. There will still be lingering winds on Tuesday up to 25 mph before it blows out leaving Wednesday and Thursday as nice sunny days.

Early Friday morning officials are calling for a slight chance of snow, leading to a better chance for snow later in the morning.

Officials say the early weekend forecast calls for a chance for snow into Sunday.