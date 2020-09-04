Officials stress no campfires allowed at Lake Tahoe over holiday weekend

Tahoe area outdoor fire restrictions.

With large wildfires burning throughout Nevada and California, it is important to stay up to date with the rules and regulations if you plan to recreate in the Tahoe Basin this Labor Day weekend.

With an increase of illegal campfires this year and a higher than average amount of Red Flag Warnings so far this summer, it’s important to help keep Tahoe safe by being responsible while enjoying the outdoors.

The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team reminds residents and visitors that recreational fires, including campfires, bonfires, warming fires, wood fires, charcoal fires, or any other kind of outdoor fires, involving solid fuels are not permitted on public or private property including residential properties, vacation/short-term rentals, developed campgrounds, resorts and other recreational areas throughout the Lake Tahoe/Truckee Region until the end of November or until rescinded.

Hot, dry weather and significant wildfire activity across both states along with the increase in national preparedness to the highest level and limited availability of national and regional firefighting resources has prompted the Tahoe region’s fire and land management agencies to implement these enhanced restrictions to protect communities, wildlife and forests.

All sources of outdoor open flames including outdoor gas appliances such as pressurized gas fire pits, grills, and portable stoves are not permitted during Red Flag Warnings.

Red Flag Warnings are issued by the National Weather Service to indicate critical fire weather conditions are occurring or imminent.

Outdoor pressurized gas appliances are allowed during non-Red Flag Warning days.

The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team also reminds visitors and locals that fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices including sky lanterns, exploding targets and incendiary or tracer ammo are always prohibited on all public lands year-round.

For more information visit http://www.tahoelivingwithfire.com.

The US National Weather Service also forecasted record high temperatures for Labor Day weekend and widespread haze from wildfire burning near the basin.

If choosing to recreate outdoors, US Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit urges people to do so responsibly by:

-Practicing social-distancing by at least 6 feet

-Not gathering in groups

-Sharing the trail

-Packing out your trash

-Expecting busier than normal traffic so park legally and safe or use public transportation

-Using bear canisters for the backcountry adventures

-Being sure to remove all food, garbage and scented items from your vehicle before heading out

-Always have an emergency plan in case cell service is unavailable

The parking areas at the Tallac Historic Site, Kiva Beach/Picnic area and the Taylor Creek Visitor Center have been temporarily closed for treatment after fleas have tested positive for the plague bacteria in the area, but are scheduled to reopen for Labor Day weekend.

It is recommended by LTBMU that visitors should take the following precautions when visiting certain areas where active plague has been found.

Stay on trails and if you must bring your pet, keep them on a short leash and do not let them near rodents or rodent burrows. The plague can be transmitted through bites from infected fleas.

-Avoid contact with wild rodents, which can be infected with fleas

-Do not touch sick/dead rodents

-Report unusual observations to rangers

-Do not camp, sleep/rest near animal burrows

-Wear long pants tucked into boots to reduce exposure to fleas

-Apply insect repellent to socks/pant cuffs

-If possible, leave pets at home

Plague is treatable if it is caught and diagnosed early. If experiencing chills, muscle aches/weakness or swollen/tender lymph nodes after recreating in these in areas, call the doctor.