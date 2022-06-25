Ohran named VP, GM at Northstar California

Amy Ohran is Northstar California's new VP/GM and will start her new position in late July.

Provided/Northstar

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Amy Ohran has been hired as Northstar California’s vice president and general manager.

Ohran has spent 22 years in the ski industry, most recently serving as VP and GN of Woodward Mountain Centers in Tahoe and Park City and before that as president and GM of Boreal Mountain (2012-2021).

Ohran is a board member with National Ski Areas Association, Ski California, and the North Lake Tahoe Climber Coalition, and is an advisor for the Truckee Tahoe Community Foundation, said a news release.

“I am both honored and excited to be starting a new chapter as a part of the Northstar California family, and want to thank the teams at Woodward, Boreal, and across Powdr, for more than 20 years of support and guidance – it’s not lost on me how lucky I am to pair my passions with my work,” Ohran said in the release. “It’s also for those reasons that I’m excited to jump in with both feet at Northstar, with my initial priorities as meeting the team and listening and learning quickly. I look forward to continuing to build upon Northstar’s legacy of excellence and leadership within the region, and to make an impact in elevating and growing the resort as a premiere destination in Lake Tahoe, and in supporting both the development and growth of the Northstar team, and as a key contributor to the North Lake Tahoe community.”

Ohran will start her new position on Monday, July 25.

“Amy’s decades of experience and incredible passion for the mountains and the outdoors, paired with her strength as an impactful resort leader, will no doubt ensure her success,” said Tom Fortune, vice president and chief operating officer for the Tahoe Region and Heavenly Mountain Resort. “She has a long history in Tahoe and is a strong advocate for preserving and protecting the beautiful place we call home. She is a dynamic, innovative, and thoughtful leader whose vision will help shape the future for Northstar as a flagship resort here in Lake Tahoe, and I am confident that she will be embraced by the team and the community, as she takes on this new role.”

Source: Northstar California