OHV funds would support law enforcement on forest
The Eldorado National Forest has submitted one application for Off Highway Vehicle Cooperative Funds for the upcoming 2022 grant cycle. This year there is only a submittal for law enforcement support across the forest.
Forest leadership says they are taking a pause on a ground operations grant at this time to focus on recovery efforts related to the Caldor Fire, Great American Outdoors Act and other priority projects. OHV-related basic trail and facilities maintenance and monitoring will still be accomplished with forest staff and volunteers.
This preliminary application is now available for review on the California State Parks off-highway motor vehicle recreation website through May 2. Anyone who wishes to make comments may do so through the online grant application database located at tinyurl.com/4aefy4p6.
Written comments, suggestions or letters of support for the applications may be sent to Michelle Zuro-Kreimer, Eldorado National Forest, at michelle.zuro-kreimer@usda.gov.
For additional information on this year’s grant application tinyurl.com/mryndn9y.
Source: USDA Forest Service
