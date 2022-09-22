Oktoberfest celebration Saturday at AleWorX, Cocktail Corner
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Join in on the celebration this weekend of great beer, good grub, splendid conversations, and loads of family fun at the annual Oktoberfest celebration hosted by Lake Tahoe AleWorX, Cocktail Corner, and The Bistro.
Show up at the Tahoe Valley location from 12-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, for the free event that will feature costume contests, face painting and “Beer Olympics.”
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring out local community together and celebrate the change of the season with delicious food, drinks, and good vibes all the way around during Oktoberfest at the Corner,” said Founder and CEO Luca Genasci.
In addition to a long list of activities to get excited about, there will be brewery vendors to celebrate the day. The venue is dog-friendly, so bring your four-legged friends with leashes and plenty of water for a perfect day.
“The weather is lining up to be a perfect 75 degrees, sunny, and no smoke which really gets our team amped up for a fun event,” Genasci said.
Live music will be playing throughout the day with legendary Bob Lopez from 12-4 p.m. followed by local’s favorite band Bread & Butter Band from 5-9 p.m.
