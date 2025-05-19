Old Runnels building is demolished, making way for Aster Station

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The old Runnels building was in the process of being torn down this past week, and while the historic building was iconic, it’s making way for Aster Station—a new business that hopes to start construction this season in earnest.

Demolition happening at the Old Runnels site on 986 Emerald Bay Boulevard. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Jessica and Kyle Aster have been working on realizing Aster Station since 2021, speaking with surveyors and architects to design a new place they call “The Gas Station of the Future.” It’s slated to be a full-service café with open space, with solar panels, chargers for electric vehicles and e-bikes, and repair stations that will reduce gas dependency. They are working with Sierra Sustainable Builders as their general contractor.

Kyle Aster told the Tribune that when he lived in a nearby neighborhood, he walked by the building all the time and wanted to preserve the site and aesthetic. “I have a soft spot in my heart for older mid-century buildings, and it’s historic—it was built around the time of the Olympics and was more colorful than other building with that green and white.”

He knew the building would need remodeling, but it became clear that the roof wouldn’t meet modern snow loads. Then, they found the foundation would also need work, along with the windows and walls. “Basically, everything needed work and at that point, it didn’t make much sense to keep the building.”

A rendering of the Aster Station from their planning documents. Provided / Kyle Aster

But Aster Station will have a new design, with work from Aren Saltiel inspired by the old building and its aesthetics. Though the site still needs to comply with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s (TRPA) standards on scenic views, the interior is something Kyle Aster is excited about.

“We want to make it a colorful and unique space, inspired by that mid-century design,” Aster said. “We want it to look different than the typical aesthetic here of those concrete polished floors. It’ll feel like a unique place and really pay homage to the old building.” Aster Station will be working with Marina Rich on their interior design.

Now that grading season has begun and work has started, the plan is to “go full speed ahead this year.” Aster said they’re still getting their final building permits and plan reviews from the city, but they’re excited to get started and hopefully be ready to open by late 2026.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.