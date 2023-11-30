Olympic gold medalist Jamie Anderson to recognize South Tahoe youth, premier new film

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Professional snowboarder and South Lake Tahoe local, Jamie Anderson, is recognizing exceptional local youth during her inaugural 18 under 18 naming event.

In the midst of an incredible snowboarding career as a multiple time Olympic Gold Medalist and 23 time Gold, Silver and Bronze Medalist at the X Games, Anderson launched the Jamie Anderson Foundation to give back to youth, by supporting their athletic dreams and inspiring them to be community and environmental leaders.

This Sunday, Dec. 3, Anderson is announcing the names of 18 youths in the community during a private ceremony.

“We wanted to create an annual event that was a unique and different way to give back and recognize greatness in the community,” Anderson told the Tribune.

The JA Foundation is set to recognize over achievers in the following categories:

• Athletics

• Academics and well rounded activities

• Business and Entrepreneurism

• Philanthropy

• Inspirational individuals who are winning at what they do

The Foundation worked with Lake Tahoe Community School District to identify the youth.

Following the ceremony, Anderson will be premiering her new film, “Reflections,” which provides a look at her life and career.

The event, which is a fundraiser for the JA Foundation, will have hot drinks and beer and wine available for a donation. There will also be a raffle which includes a snowboard and behind the scenes art from the film.

Anderson said she didn’t want to cost to be prohibitive for anyone in the community so the event is free.

The event will be on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Valhalla Boathouse Theatre, 1 Valhalla Road South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

Learn more at Eventbrite.com .