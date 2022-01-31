 Olympics: When to watch Tahoe athletes compete in Beijing | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Olympics: When to watch Tahoe athletes compete in Beijing

Snowboard Slopestyle - Jamie Anderson

Laney Griffo
lgriffo@tahoedailytribune.com

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Starting Friday, Feb. 4, 12 Lake Tahoe athletes will be joining competitors from around the world to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Below is a schedule of when Lake Tahoe athletes will be competing. The times are listed in Pacific Standard Time.

Qualifying Runs – Friday Feb. 4

Run 1 – 6:45 p.m.

Run 2 – 7:47 p.m.

Final Runs – Friday Feb. 5

Run 1 – 5:30 p.m.

Run 2 – 5:57 p.m.

Run 3 – 6:24 p.m.

Bryce Bennett, Travis Ganong and Luke Winters will also be competing in Men’s Alpine.

Downhill Training

1st Training – Wednesday, Feb.2 at 7 p.m.

2nd Training – Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

3rd Training – Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

Downhill Competition

Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.

Super G

Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.

Combined Downhill Training

Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 6:15 p.m.

Combined Downhill

Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Combined Slalom

Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10:15 p.m.

Giant Slalom – Sunday, Feb. 13

Run 1 – 6:15 p.m.

Run 2 – 9:45 p.m.

Slalom – Wednesday, Feb. 16

Run 1 – 6:15 p.m.

Run 2 – 9:45 p.m.

Mixed Team Parallels – Saturday, Feb 19

1/8 Finals – 7 p.m.

1/4 Finals – 7:47 p.m.

1/2 Finals – 8:14 p.m.

Small Final – 8:37 p.m.

Big Final – 8:46 p.m.

Keely Cashman, AJ Hurt, Mo Lebel and Nina O’ Brien will be competing in Women’s Alpine

Giant Slalom – Monday, Feb. 7

Run 1 – 6:15 p.m.

Run 2 – 9:45 p.m.

Slalom – Wednesday, Feb. 9

Run 1 – 6:15 p.m.

Run 2 – 9:45 p.m.

Super G

Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Downhill Training

1st Training – Saturday, Feb.12 at 7 p.m.

2nd Training – Sunday Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

3rd Training – Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Downhill Competition

Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Combined Downhill Training

Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Combined Downhill

Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Combined Slalom

Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m.

Mixed Team Parallels – Saturday, Feb 19

1/8 Finals – 7 p.m.

1/4 Finals – 7:47 p.m.

1/2 Finals – 8:14 p.m.

Small Final – 8:37 p.m.

Big Final – 8:46 p.m.

15km + 15km Skiathlon

Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 p.m.

Sprint Free – Tuesday, Feb. 8

Qualification – 12:50 a.m.

Quarterfinals – 2:55 a.m.

Semifinals- 3:35 a.m.

Finals – 4 a.m.

15km Classic

Friday, Feb. 11 at 11 p.m.

4x10km Relay

Sunday, Feb. 13 at 11 p.m.

Team Sprint – Wednesday, Feb. 16

Semifinals – 2 a.m.

Final – 3:30 a.m.

50k Mass Start Free

Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m.

7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon

Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11:45 p.m.

Sprint Free – Tuesday, Feb. 8

Qualification – 12 a.m.

Quarterfinals – 2:30 a.m.

Semifinals- 3:25 a.m.

Finals – 3:47 a.m.

10km Classic

Thursday, Feb. 10 at 11 p.m.

4x5km Relay

Saturday, Feb. 12 at 11:30 p.m.

Team Sprint – Wednesday, Feb. 16

Semifinals – 1 a.m.

Final – 3 a.m.

30k Mass Start Free

Sunday, Feb. 20 at 10:30 p.m.

Qualifications – Thursday, Feb. 17

Run 1- 8:30 p.m.

Run 2 – 9:21 p.m.

Finals – Saturday, Feb. 19

Run 1 – 5:30 p.m.

Run 2 – 5:58 p.m.

Run 3 – 6:25 p.m.

Qualifications – Monday, Feb. 14

Run 1- 8:30 p.m.

Run 2 – 9:33 p.m.

Finals – Tuesday, Feb. 15

Run 1 – 5:30 p.m.

Run 2 – 5:58 p.m.

Run 3 – 6:26 p.m.

All events can be viewed live on http://www.nbcolympics.com and http://www.olympics.com.

