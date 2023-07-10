OMNI hosts first annual Tahoe Yoga Festival at Heavenly Mountain Resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— OMNI, South Lake Tahoe’s leading hot yoga and fitness studio, announces their inaugural Tahoe Toya Festival, taking place at Heavenly Mountain Resort via the Gondola from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

This unique event aims to bring together yoga enthusiasts, wellness seeks, and the local community for a day of rejuvenation, self-care, and connection all amidst the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s largest alpine lakes, Lake Tahoe.

“My goal in creating the Tahoe Yoga Festival is the same as the goal for our studio and the many other events I am involved in,” said OMNI visionary Jess Broyles, “to invite community members into a positive, nonjudgmental, and fun environment while supporting our local businesses as a collective.”

Organizers called on community members to vote for the region’s most beloved and respected instructors, and is set to feature local speakers, musicians, and a captivating live DJ set by Sol Rising.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a wide range of yoga classes suitable for practitioners of all levels, from beginner to advanced.

Moreover, the festival will feature guided meditation sessions, wellness workshops, delicious food, and a community market showcasing unique artisan and handcrafted goods.

“No only do these events show locals and vistors alike how many amazing small businesses and great owners exist in our ‘small town’ but events I choose to create or be a part of also help shine a light on our many teaches, entertainers, and artists,” said Broyles.

Tickets for the events are available for purchase now. For 2023-24 Epic season pass holders, tickets are $120 and $145 to include a day of sightseeing gondola ticket.

Scholarship ticks are available in an effort to make this festival accessible to all. As the festival has limited tickets and is expected to draw a significant crowd, attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early.

“I am excited to collaborate with fellow small business owners in the region and express my gratitude for Heavenly’s support in making our fist annual Tahoe Yoga Festival a reality,” said Broyles. “I am excited to see this event grow into a two day event that will host even bigger names in the yoga, wellness, and music industry.”

Kick off events begin on Thursday, Aug. 10 with local partners Elevate Wellness Center, Black Bear Lodge, The Hangar, and Himmel Haus. These events are open to all int he community and will serve as early check-in points for TYF attendees to pick up wristbands, gondola tickets, and ask any questions.

For more information about the Tahoe Yoga Festival, purchasing tickets, kick-off events, volunteer opportunities, or how to become a partner or vendor, visit http://www.omnitahoe.com/tahoeyogafest .