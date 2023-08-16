OMNI hosts first yoga festival in Tahoe basin since 2019

Tone and Sculpt class led by teacher Jordyn Casey, Co-founder Spiral Fitness, Inc.

Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Over 250 yogis showed up on the mountain at Heavenly Resort for the OMNI Yoga festival, a one day event jam packed with a variety of flows, vendors and plenty of Tahoe sunshine.

The event drew ample attention as the first yoga festival since the last time Wanderlust took place at Palisades Tahoe in 2019, and event goers are saying that they hope this event stays.

Liz Norman, Susan Glasson, Gail Kennedy and Carol Faccinetti Yoga Festival attendees at Blue Sky Terrace Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

“This is fabulous,” Susan Glasson, a yoga instructor from Kahle community center told the Tribune. “[This event] has been well run with wonderful volunteers, outstanding teachers and the snacks have been terrific.” Glasson teaches classes Tuesday’s and Thursday’s at the Kahle community center.

Another yogi in attendance, Liz Norman said the stellar venue and teachers made the experience one to remember.

In stark contrast to the expansive music and yoga festival at Palisades Tahoe, Heavenly’s venue provided a clean, personal and intimate experience that led yogis of all ages on a journey to seize the day.

OMNI’s event hosted classes at an elevation of 9,123′ at Blue Sky Terrace offering stunning views in addition to the grounding yet blood pumping yoga practices. At an elevation of 9,136′, the Tamarack Lodge displayed the main stage where teachers, yogis, DJs and vendors showed up to show out.

Jordyn Casey, Co-founder Spiral Fitness, Inc. tests the strength of event goers on Sunday afternoon. Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

Eight hours, three stages, and 19 classes from teachers, including OMNI’s very own yoga instructors, and guests such as Jordyn Casey, co-founder of online fitness platform, Spiral Fitness.

The event was well received by attendees, and was greatly complimented by locally sourced vendors, including J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, Battle Born Bikinis, Zen Water, and Tahoe Blue Vodka, to name a few.