One-act play competition returns to Valhalla Tahoe

One night only — three playwrights enter, only one leaves.

Not really.

Three playwrights will be on hand, though, for the fourth annual WordWave, Valhalla Tahoe's national one-act play competition. The contest allows playwrights from around the country to submit their work.

Three winners are selected and invited to the Boathouse Theatre for an evening of pared down productions that feature Valhalla Tahoe's most talented actors and directors.

This year's competition brings the work of playwrights from Los Angeles, Michigan and New York City, Dagney Kerr, Kristin Andrea Hanratty and Matthew Widham. All three playwrights will be in attendance and there will be a talk back with them after the performances.

The evening gets underway at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20.

The performances are as follows:

WINE

By Kristin Andrea Hanratty

The friendship of two couples is tested by issues of money, success, and one extremely expensive bottle of Pinot Noir.

Kristin Andrea Hanratty is a Michigan based writer whose works have been performed throughout the United States. Her full-length plays include Bird (World Premiere, Puzzle Piece Theatre, Ferndale, MI, April 2017) and Dirt, (Michigan Playwrights' Festival, Ann Arbor, MI, July 2018.) Her short/one-act plays include The Job Interview (Durango CO Arts Annual Play festival, Oct 2016) and Worthless Gods (Frostburg University, MD, One Act Play Festival, Sept 2016.) She is a three-time Academy Award/Nicholls fellowship Quarterfinalist and Austin Film Festival Semi-finalist. In her previous life as a practicing attorney, Kristin spent a decade representing low-income clients for the Legal Aid Society.

STAY

By Dagney Kerr

Two regulars at the dog park — a young Maltese and an aging German Shepherd — discover the meaning of friendship and loss.

Dagney Kerr is a Los Angeles-based actress and writer who has guest-starred and recurred on countless TV shows, appeared in national commercials, and performed on LA stages from the Hudson Theater to the Geffen Playhouse. Her most recent stage experience were lead roles in Sacred Fools Theater Company's award-winning productions, Mr. Burns and Disasteroid! As a playwright, her monologue Whitefish was recently produced at Theater of Note and two of her plays, Stay and Dalton, were featured in several national playwriting festivals and competitions, winning Best Original Script, Audience Favorite, and Excellence in Playwriting Awards at the Eastern States One-Act Festival. Dagney also wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed onewoman shows "Deep Sea Dagney" and "Hitchhiking to Mars," as well as the one-act plays "Initial Velocity," "Dancer," and "Woolgathering." She also created the Christmas show, "Holiday Fever," a Los Angeles theater favorite that ran for twelve sold-out seasons.

HOMELAND SECURITY

By Matthew Widham

Big government and big business conspire to save America in this surreal black comedy about the challenges and limitations of protecting personal privacy in the digital age.

Matthew Widman is a New York playwright and screenwriter. Matt's award winning plays have been produced at theaters and festivals around the country. His bittersweet drama, In the Garden, about a family coping with Alzheimer's disease, is currently being staged and read nationally as part of the non-profit MemoryCare Plays project (memorycareplays.org) and is published in the IPPY award winning The MemoryCare Plays anthology (Amazon.com). His comedic adaptation Unlikely Affair (commissioned, Hapi Feet Inc., Frank Leahy, Prod.) has been performed on numerous stages throughout Canada. Kill the Dog, Matt's comedic farce about twenty-first century parenting, dogs and our desperate need for connection, was a recent finalist for Bloomington Playwrights Project's Reva Shiner Comedy Award. A Portland, Oregon native, Matt is a member of the Dramatists Guild and a longtime member of Donna de Matteo's playwriting workshop at HB Studio in Greenwich Village.