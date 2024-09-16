One dead in airplane crash near Minden-Tahoe Airport

A Douglas County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle heads for the scene of an airplane crash on Monday morning marked by the smoke plume.

Kurt Hildebrand / Record-Courier

Officials have confirmed that one person is dead in an airplane crash reported 9:47 a.m. Monday in a field near Minden-Tahoe Airport.

Witnesses said they saw two aircraft collide in mid-air with an explosion before one fell to a field located between Highway 395 and Heybourne Road.

The first deputy on scene reported the aircraft was on its top.

A smoke plume rose over the scene as emergency personnel zigzagged along ranch roads. East Fork firefighters reported that the fire was out at 10:30 a.m.

Investigators also contacted the occupants of the other aircraft, which landed safely.

Minden-Tahoe Airport is closed as a result of the crash.

Correction: The Minden-Tahoe Airport is open, with one runway available.