One dead in airplane crash near Minden-Tahoe Airport
Officials have confirmed that one person is dead in an airplane crash reported 9:47 a.m. Monday in a field near Minden-Tahoe Airport.
Witnesses said they saw two aircraft collide in mid-air with an explosion before one fell to a field located between Highway 395 and Heybourne Road.
The first deputy on scene reported the aircraft was on its top.
A smoke plume rose over the scene as emergency personnel zigzagged along ranch roads. East Fork firefighters reported that the fire was out at 10:30 a.m.
Investigators also contacted the occupants of the other aircraft, which landed safely.
Minden-Tahoe Airport is closed as a result of the crash.
Correction: The Minden-Tahoe Airport is open, with one runway available.
