One dead, three injured in house fire near Woodfords

A house fire near Woodfords in the Hung-A-Lel-Ti Community resulted in a death and three injuries early Tuesday morning.

Multiple 911 calls were received that the home was engulfed in flames. The 55 Circle Drive home was destroyed.

The fire spread to a neighboring home causing major damage.

After the fire was extinguished, the body of a person was found inside the home, according to the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the victim had not yet been determined as of Tuesday morning.

Alpine County Sheriff Rick Stephens and his staff relayed their condolences to all affected by the fire.