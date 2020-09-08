One dead, three injured in house fire near Woodfords
A house fire near Woodfords in the Hung-A-Lel-Ti Community resulted in a death and three injuries early Tuesday morning.
Multiple 911 calls were received that the home was engulfed in flames. The 55 Circle Drive home was destroyed.
The fire spread to a neighboring home causing major damage.
After the fire was extinguished, the body of a person was found inside the home, according to the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office.
The identity of the victim had not yet been determined as of Tuesday morning.
Alpine County Sheriff Rick Stephens and his staff relayed their condolences to all affected by the fire.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User