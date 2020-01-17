UPDATE: Search called off; Placer authorities determine no further victims in Alpine Meadows avalanche

UPDATE 1:20 P.M.:

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows posted this release to its Facebook page Friday afternoon:

(Alpine Meadows, Calif.) Jan. 17, 2020: At approximately 10:16 am today an avalanche was reported in the area between Scott Chute and Promised Land near Scott Chair at Alpine Meadows, within an open area of the resort. A male skier sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 11am. A second male skier sustained severe lower-body injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol responded immediately to the scene and completed a thorough search of the area with the help of additional resort personnel and members of the public using avalanche transceivers, probes, RECCO Rescue System technology, and avalanche rescue dog teams. Witnesses to the incident saw no other individuals involved, no additional individuals have been reported missing and the search was declared complete at 11:45am.

The entire Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team, including all of the first responders, extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. We are working closely with the families of all the affected individuals to ensure their continued care.

The cause of the avalanche is unknown at this time pending additional investigation.

This statement will be updated if additional information becomes available.

UPDATE 1:04 P.M.:

The search has been called off for any more victims of the avalanche at Alpine Meadows, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in at tweet Friday.

“After a thorough search, SAR volunteers and avalanche dogs confirmed no further victims,” the tweet stated.

UPDATE: 12:34 P.M.:

Video message from Sgt. Mike Powers:

UPDATE: 12:07 P.M.:

One fatality and one serious injury happened as a result of an avalanche near the Subway ski run at Alpine Meadows, according to a tweet from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team are responding to the incident, the tweet stated.

ORIGINALLY POSTED:

An avalanche occurred at Alpine Meadows, according to a tweet from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Search and rescue is responding.

The tweet states there are “several unaccounted for victims.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.