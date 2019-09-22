One-mile Lake Baron Loop Trail now open at Paradise Park in South Lake Tahoe

Teachers and students from the Magnet School provided content for the signs.

Provided / Tahoe Paradise Park

A new one-mile trail is open at Paradise Park in South Lake Tahoe.

The Lake Baron Loop Trail will have six informational signs along the trail providing information on topography, plant, animal and aquatic life found in the park. The information for the signs was provided by teachers and students at the Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School.

The trail was largely funded by Tahoe Fund and was made possible by UC Davis Environmental Research Center, magnet school, Tahoe Paradise Recreation and Park District and Tahoe Institute for Natural Science.

Visitors on the easy-rated trail will pass Lake Baron and the Upper Truckee River.

Other activities at Paradise Park is fishing, paddleboarding, kayaking, swimming, hiking, mountain biking and other outdoor recreation.

For information, visit http://www.tahoeparadisepark.com/.