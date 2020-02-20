One Night of Queen Sunday at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Gary Mullen will perform as Freddy Mercury.

Provided

If you go ... What: One Night of Queen - Performed by Gary Mullen and The Works When: 7:30 p.m., Sunday Feb. 23 Where: South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe (15 US Hwy 50, Stateline) Tickets: $37-140 Info: www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows

It may not be the legendary Freddie Mercury barking lyrics, but the ultimate Queen tribute band will hit the stage this weekend in Stateline.

Experience One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and The Works at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

This show will have many Queen favorites like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” and several more.

Mercury’s intensity and theatricality is expressed to its fullest extent through One Night of Queen.

The tribute band has been touring since 2002.

Mullen, the band’s founder, will be performing as Mercury, and is and always has been a major Queen fan.

Mullen’s career began on the Granada TV show, Stars in Their Eyes.

After gaining popularity from the show, he started One Night of Queen along with his own band, “The Works.”

Mullen has performed at over 150 shows.

Other members include Billy Moffat, Jon Halliwell, Malcolm Gentles and David Brockett.

Ticket prices range from $37-140 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows.