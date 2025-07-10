‘One Night of Queen’ kicks off their summer tour in Tahoe

The iconic performance of Freddie Mercury is captured by Gary Mullen & The Works in "One Night of Queen."

Provided / Gary Mullen & The Works

STATELINE, Nev. – Gary Mullen & The Works is kicking off their summer U.S. tour of “One Night of Queen” in Tahoe, bringing the songs and theatrics of Queen as headed by the iconic Freddie Mercury to Harrah’s on July 17. The tribute band is excited to return to Tahoe with their electric, two-hour performance—with new songs on the setlist after their spring tour.

Lead singer and Freddie Mercury imitator Mullen says that he had always dreamed of being a singer and was deeply inspired by Queen. But he cites his uncle as an early musical hero. “My mom sang, and I was surrounded by music a lot, but my uncle really performed songs when he brought his acoustic guitar around and sang them.”

Though he and longtime collaborator Jon Halliwell (who plays the drums in The Works) were interested in playing heavy metal, they also added Queen songs to their setlists when they played clubs and bars in Glasgow. That was when Mullen first heard comments that he was a sound-alike to Freddie Mercury. “I wasn’t trying to be like him, it was just how I sang.”

Then, Mullen’s career exploded after he won the television show “Stars in Their Eyes” in 2000, which his wife and mother secretly signed him up for. Shortly after, he formed the band and began touring with them in 2002.

“There was a lot of snobbery around tribute bands, you know, the idea that you’re just copying,” Mullen said. “But we’re trying to recreate Queen on their best night. We can’t suck! And really, all the guys in our band are world-class musicians.”

Mullen said the band often changes up the setlist, including songs that were only ever released on albums. “How do we do a version of a song that was never played live, while still being true to the performance? It’s a fun element and a challenging part of the process,” he mused.

While Queen does still tour with Adam Lambert, Mullen has been quoted before as trying to create an experience of seeing the band perform with Freddie Mercury and John Deacon.

“The beauty of tribute bands really is creating that vibe, that experience—people sometimes come up to me after shows and say, ‘I remember seeing them at Live Aid, and this just took me back.’ And I say that’s mission accomplished.”

But they strive to keep it fresh, often including medleys and deep cuts, which Mullen hoped would help new fans dive into Queen’s discography.

“You can’t escape Queen,” laughed Mullen. “I was so surprised to see it in the show ‘Good Omens’, but you can really go anywhere and hear ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ or ‘You’re My Best Friend’ blasting out of the speakers.” He spoke to how he’s seen young people coming to the shows with their parents and grandparents, original fans of the band who pass on their love to new generations.

That audience connection is a huge part of why Mullen loves to perform “One Night of Queen.” “It really is being a rockstar,” he said. “There’s a rising energy of shows—it’s like being at the controls of a spaceship as you’re going up through the galaxy. At a certain point, you just hold on tight.”

Gary Mullen & The Works have been to Tahoe many times, though they moved it to their summer tours to ensure they could make it over the Donner Pass. “Tahoe really is one of our favorite places to visit. We love coming here, we love coming to Harrah’s,” said Mullen. “Of course, there’s the difficulty of the altitude, where you start realizing about halfway through the set, your lungs are burning up, but Freddie used to run around on stage like a chicken with its head cut off, so I have to do the same.”

Mullen relishes having fans come from far and wide to see them. And while the band used to do meet and greets, they ran even longer than the show. Nowadays, he’s content to come down from the high of performing, grab a drink or bite to eat, and be incognito—sometimes listening in on fans talking about the show, with them none the wiser.

“There’s something great about being able to separate yourself from being a performer and being a person. I mean, honestly, being a rockstar all the time would be so mundane. I like the ability to step away,” Mullen said.

But he and his bandmates are ready to don the costumes and rock the stage as Queen once did, come July 17.

“Queen’s music means something to me, it means something to the fans who see us. We perform from that emotional perspective. And it forms a great connection with your audience,” said Mullen. “The best part of it is seeing people smiling and singing along, heart and soul.”

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.