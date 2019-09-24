One Tahoe hosts listening session for possible funding sources for transportation plan

A passenger boards a bus.

One Tahoe is hosting a listening session/workshop to get input from locals on filling the $1.53 billion shortfall in funding for the Regional Transportation Plan.

Stakeholders from both the North and South shores can give their input from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Fairway Community Center in Tahoe City and the same time Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency in Stateline.

The Regional Transportation Plan was created to help mitigate and address the number of cars on the road, especially during peak seasons.

One Tahoe formed to help find revenue to cover a shortage in funds for the plan.

The group got input from stakeholder outreach and public meetings to find funding solutions.

One Tahoe worked with the Tahoe Transportation District to screen some of the ideas. To move on through the first tier, ideas can’t require constitutional amendments, can generate adequate revenue at a reasonable rate, the revenue stream must be predictable, and have a direct economic link to transportation that encourages efficient use of the system.

To move on through the second tier, ideas must be equitable to groups of differing income, residents and non-residents share the burden, encourage behavior that supports attaining environmental thresholds and be perceived as business friendly.

The five ideas that made through both tiers are cordon-based entry fees, vehicle miles traveled fee, tolling, zoned transportation user fee, and vacancy tax.

One Tahoe is asking for more feedback on these funding solutions.

To find out more, visit http://www.onetahoe.org.