One View: Parkinson’s disease is a growing crisis — Nevada must act now

This past February, I lost my father to Parkinson’s disease. As a family physician, I have cared for patients with Parkinson’s. As a daughter, I walked alongside my dad as he faced the daily challenges of this relentless condition. And as a neighbor in Reno, I see how Parkinson’s touches too many families in our community.

An estimated 5,000 people in Northern Nevada live with Parkinson’s disease (PD). Each one is surrounded by family, friends, co-workers, and caregivers whose lives are also deeply affected. Parkinson’s doesn’t always shorten life, but it changes how you live. From the tremor that makes it hard to hold a cup of coffee, to the stiffness that makes walking across a room exhausting, to the fatigue and depression that often accompany it — PD reshapes life in countless ways.

What makes this even more urgent is that Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurodegenerative disease in the world. In just the next 10 years, the number of people diagnosed is expected to double. The costs — in medications, healthcare, lost work hours, and caregiver strain — are staggering. Nationally, the combined economic burden of Parkinson’s disease nearly $62 billion. Yet funding for research, training, and support services has not kept pace with this crisis.

That must change.

First, Congress must protect and expand funding for the National Institutes of Health, which is critical to advancing brain research. We cannot slow or stop this disease without continued investment in understanding its causes and developing effective treatments.

Second, Nevada lawmakers must make Parkinson’s a priority in the 2027 legislative session. Policies that expand access to care, strengthen support for caregivers, and educate healthcare providers can make a real difference for families across our state. Preparing now will ensure our leaders are ready to act when they reconvene.

Finally, as a community, we need to raise our voices. September 9 is the National Day of Action for Parkinson’s. On this day, people across the country will be sending letters to Congress and calling Capitol Hill. We can do the same here in Nevada. Ask lawmakers to prioritize Parkinson’s research and care. Share your story — because no one understands Parkinson’s like those who live with it, care for someone with it, or fight for a cure.

At the Parkinson Support Center of Northern Nevada, our mission is to ensure no one faces Parkinson’s alone. We provide support services, education, and advocacy, but the challenges are bigger than any one organization can solve. That’s why your voice matters.

My father’s journey with Parkinson’s made this fight deeply personal. But the truth is, this is not just my family’s story. It is our community’s story. Parkinson’s is already here, affecting thousands of families. Without urgent action, the burden will only grow.

This September let’s show lawmakers that the Parkinson’s community in Nevada is strong, united, and ready to be heard.

Mindy Lokshin, MD, is founding chair of the Parkinson Support Center of Northern Nevada, http://www.pscnn.org