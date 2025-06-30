One-way traffic on Emerald Bay as CHP clears crashed semi

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – At around 8:55 a.m. on Monday, June 30, California Highway Patrol responded to a semi-truck towing a 25,000 lb trailer that had tipped over on Highway 89 near Emerald Bay at View Circle.

The semi was towing a piece of construction equipment, so there were no major spills to clean up. However, CHP is bringing in heavy-duty tow equipment to clear the trailer.

Provided/ CHP

While CHP clears the road, there are one-way traffic controls, with the ETA on re-opening both lanes.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.