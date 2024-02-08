Only fifth of Washoe County voters turnout
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. – The 2024 unofficial statewide primary election results show that there was a 20.16 percent voter turnout for Washoe County for its first Presidential Preference Primary.
Out of the 201,063 registered voters here, 40,535 cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election.
These results can be found on Nevada Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar’s website, https://www.nvsos.gov/SOSelectionPages/results/2024PPP/VoterTurnout.aspx.
According to the voter turnout report, this is how Washoe County voters cast their ballot:
Election Day turnout 3,170
Early turnout 3,694
Mail turnout 33,671
According to Aguilar’s website, Washoe County has 448 precincts. At 11:47 p.m. Tuesday, it was last updated. Here’s the unofficial results from the site.
In the U.S. Presidential race for the Democrats, the incumbent, President Biden, received 88.41% of vote or 21,833 votes.
“None of these candidates” received 6.15% of vote or 1,518 votes.
Marianne Williamson earned 3.55% of vote or 877 votes.
Gabriel Cornejo got .52% of vote or 128 votes.
Jason Michael Palmer received .40% of the vote or 98 votes.
Frankie Lozada earned .21% of the vote or 51 votes.
John Haywood got .17% of the vote or 43 votes.
Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato received .17% of the vote or 41 votes.
Stephen Lyons earned .13% of the vote or 31 votes.
Superpayaseria Crystalroc got .12% of the vote or 29 votes.
Donald Picard received .07% of the vote or 17 votes.
Brent Foutz earned .06% of the vote or 14 votes.
Stephen Alan Leon got .05% of the vote or 12 votes.
Mark R. Prascak received .01% of the vote or 3 votes.
In the U.S. Presidential race for the Republicans who chose not to caucus, “none of these candidates” garnered the most support with 53.59% of the vote or 8,439 votes.
Nikki R. Haley received 40.54% of the vote or 6,383 votes.
Mike Pence earned 3.74% of the vote or 589 votes.
Tim Scott got 1.34% of the vote or 211 votes.
Hirsh V. Singh received .26% of the vote or 41 votes.
John Anthony Castro earned .23% of the vote or 37 votes.
Donald Kjornes got .17% of the vote or 26 votes.
Heath V. Fulkerson received .13% of the vote or 20 votes.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.