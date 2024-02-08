Only fifth of Washoe County voters turnout

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. – The 2024 unofficial statewide primary election results show that there was a 20.16 percent voter turnout for Washoe County for its first Presidential Preference Primary.

Out of the 201,063 registered voters here, 40,535 cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election.

These results can be found on Nevada Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar’s website, https://www.nvsos.gov/SOSelectionPages/results/2024PPP/VoterTurnout.aspx .

According to the voter turnout report, this is how Washoe County voters cast their ballot:

Election Day turnout 3,170

Early turnout 3,694

Mail turnout 33,671

According to Aguilar’s website, Washoe County has 448 precincts. At 11:47 p.m. Tuesday, it was last updated. Here’s the unofficial results from the site.

In the U.S. Presidential race for the Democrats, the incumbent, President Biden, received 88.41% of vote or 21,833 votes.

“None of these candidates” received 6.15% of vote or 1,518 votes.

Marianne Williamson earned 3.55% of vote or 877 votes.

Gabriel Cornejo got .52% of vote or 128 votes.

Jason Michael Palmer received .40% of the vote or 98 votes.

Frankie Lozada earned .21% of the vote or 51 votes.

John Haywood got .17% of the vote or 43 votes.

Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato received .17% of the vote or 41 votes.

Stephen Lyons earned .13% of the vote or 31 votes.

Superpayaseria Crystalroc got .12% of the vote or 29 votes.

Donald Picard received .07% of the vote or 17 votes.

Brent Foutz earned .06% of the vote or 14 votes.

Stephen Alan Leon got .05% of the vote or 12 votes.

Mark R. Prascak received .01% of the vote or 3 votes.

In the U.S. Presidential race for the Republicans who chose not to caucus, “none of these candidates” garnered the most support with 53.59% of the vote or 8,439 votes.

Nikki R. Haley received 40.54% of the vote or 6,383 votes.

Mike Pence earned 3.74% of the vote or 589 votes.

Tim Scott got 1.34% of the vote or 211 votes.

Hirsh V. Singh received .26% of the vote or 41 votes.

John Anthony Castro earned .23% of the vote or 37 votes.

Donald Kjornes got .17% of the vote or 26 votes.

Heath V. Fulkerson received .13% of the vote or 20 votes.