Open burning prohibited in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue is reminding all residents and visitors that there is no open burning allowed at any time of year in the city limits of South Lake Tahoe and fireworks are most unwelcome.
The fire restriction includes wood, pinecones, pine needles, tiki torches or anything else that can cause an ember.
Fire pits or barbecues that are fueled by natural gas, propane, liquid petroleum, charcoal or pellets are acceptable.
The South Lake Tahoe Campground near the lake allows open wood burning in designated fire rings because it is patrolled at all times.
Fires in the designated rings must have adult supervision and fireworks are never allowed in the Tahoe Basin.
“Fire restrictions have been put into place in our city to protect our residents, visitors and our precious forest from the threat of wildfire,” said Fire Chief Clive Savacool in a press release. “Keeping good defensible space around your property has been proven to deter some wildfires from destroying property.”
For more information about defensible space and preparing for emergencies, visit http://www.tahoe.livingwithfire.com.
