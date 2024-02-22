‘Open Late Fridays’ returns to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

RENO, Nev. – Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is bringing back its popular “Open Late Fridays” starting this Friday, February 23. For the rest of the season, the resort will stay open two additional hours on Fridays, spinning select chairlifts until 6 p.m. and making the most of longer days and mid-winter snow conditions. The two hour extension of its operations on Fridays gives skiers and riders the opportunity to take “bonus runs” or kick off the weekend with an afternoon on the mountain.

The $69 “Ski G.I.F.” Friday Daily Special discounted ticket offered after 12 p.m. makes Fridays even more special with the later skiing and snowboarding, and a great deal on lift access.

The Lakeview Express, Wizard and Magic lifts will stay open late, along with the Snowdeck off the Lakeside trail offering music, libations, and stellar views of Lake Tahoe. The Timbers Bar and Lodgepole cafe in the main lodge will also remain open late on Fridays.

Select lifts and resort services will stay open until 6 p.m. on Fridays through the end of the season. Provided / Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

“Because of recent storms and with our base being at 8,260′, mid-winter conditions are ideal right now,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe’s marketing director. “Mt. Rose has long been known for finding creative ways to add value for skiers and riders. Not only do we offer one of the longest seasons in Tahoe, ‘Open Late Fridays’ may be redefining ‘happy hour’!”

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has received 223 inches of snow so far this season, including over 2+ feet from recent storms and is 100% open including the legendary Chutes terrain. Forecasts call for snow to continue to fall through mid-week before clearing ahead of the weekend.

From signature daily specials like the $69 “Ski G.I.F.” half-day lift ticket valid after 12 p.m. on Fridays to “Two’fer Tuesdays,” Ladies’ Day Thursdays, Local Sundays and military discounts, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe continues to offer great deals for skiers and riders planning a visit. The resort also offers the ability to upgrade a lift ticket to a DoubleDown Season Pass valid for the rest of this season plus all of next. Some restrictions apply.

Learn more and purchase a season pass or lift tickets at http://www.skirose.com .