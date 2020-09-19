Healthy Tahoe: Attic opening for the community

Addressing our community’s health requires hard work, collaboration, and listening to the challenges of those who need our help the most with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Barton Health’s Attic Thrift Store has been closed the last six months, we’ve been working to influence factors that strengthen the resilience of our community.

The Attic’s main purpose is to provide clothing and other essential household items to the community through generous donations. In turn, Barton has donated clothes, toys, bedding, and other urgently needed household items in partnership with local nonprofits like Bread & Broth, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, and Christmas Cheer while the Attic’s retail operations have been on hold.

There are many determining factors related to our community’s health, beyond the issues addressed by the Attic. Social determinants of health such as food and housing insecurities are also deterrents to our community’s well-being, and it will take all of us working together to tackle these complex challenges. Each of us have ways we can help, and combine efforts in our shared commitment to strengthening our community; through volunteering, making a financial contribution to an important cause, and donating food, clothes, or other essential items to those in need.

The Attic will resume limited thrift store retail operations starting Monday, Sept. 21. After careful health and safety planning for our reopening, we invite the community to visit us Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Our team will accept donations 7-9 a.m. and noon-2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until further notice.

By working together and being open to creative strategies to help others, we can adapt to safely and effectively address these social determinants of health and well-being in our community.

Chris Proctor, MPT, MBA, is the director of community benefit at Barton Health. To learn more about the Attic thrift store or make a donation, visit bartonhealth.org/attic.