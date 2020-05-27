Opening of barbershops, salons doesn’t mean El Dorado moving into Phase 3

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday cleared barbershops and hair salons to reopen in most counties, but El Dorado health officials caution that services will be limited and it’s not a move into Phase 3 of reopening.

“Barbershops and hair salons in El Dorado County may now open as long as they have a safety plan in place that reflects the guidelines Gov. Newsom and the California Department of Public Health published Tuesday,” said Health Officer Nancy Williams in a press release. “The release of these guidelines does not indicate that El Dorado County has entered Stage 3; it only means the state has moved this specific industry from Stage 3 to the current Stage 2.”

The state-issued guidelines for barbershops and salons to follow, requiring customers and workers to wear face coverings during hair-cutting and other close-contact services.

Williams said some of the services not available include anything to do with touching the face, e.g., eyelash services, eyebrow waxing and threading and facials.

The businesses will also need to get rid of magazines and offerings such as water and coffee for customers. Reception areas must have hand sanitizer and enough space for social distancing. Workstations and stools are to be disinfected between each customer.

Salons and barbershops can open but nail services remain shuttered.

“This guidance does not include nail services and there is no indication of when those guidelines are forthcoming from the state,” Williams said. “It’s critical to remember the role of personal responsibility as the county allows for more activity, namely to stay home if ill for any reason, maintain a minimum of six feet from anyone besides one’s own household members, and practice personal hygiene such as proper hand washing and wiping commonly-touched surface areas.”

Fred Jones, legal counsel for Professional Beauty Federation of California, said it made no sense to exclude nail salons from reopening when barbershops and hair salons are gaining approval. He said the state’s license for operating a hair, skin or nail salon establishment comes in one packaged license.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.