Operation Bear Trap leads to arrest of suspected gang member Jose Medina

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Police Dept, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, El Dorado DA’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Douglas County Sheriff’s and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office completed a multi-year investigation, named Operation Bear Trap.

Investigators from the agencies listed above, participated in the FBI Safe Streets Task Force to coordinate the investigation. Operation Bear Trap targeted narcotics and illegal firearms sales in the Tahoe Basin. Operation Bear Trap uncovered members affiliated with the gang, “Surenos” operating within the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The Oct. 30 arrest of Jose Medina marked the 3rd arrest of a Sureno gang member in South Lake Tahoe. To date, Operation Bear Trap has totaled 76 arrests.

Jose Medina

Operation Bear Trap led to the identification of Jose Medina, a known Sureno gang member in South Lake Tahoe. During the lengthy investigation, Medina illegally sold FBI Safe Streets Investigators narcotics, firearms and illegal parts which convert a semi-auto firearm into an illegal fully automatic firearm. A search and arrest warrant were issued for Jose Medina and his residence.

Due to the nature of the investigation, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Crisis Response Team was utilized to serve the search and arrest warrant in the 2500 Block of Chris Av in South Lake Tahoe. Medina surrendered to officers on scene without incident.

Medina is a convicted felon, prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. He is on active probation through El Dorado County for being a prohibited person in possession of firearms.

During a search of the residence, the following items were recovered: cocaine packaged for sales, a n illegal short-barreled Ar-15 style rifle, a Glock handgun with an illegal 30 round magazine and illegal parts to convert a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic firearm.

Guns and drugs found during a search of Medina’s property. Provided

Medina is currently being held without bail at the El Dorado County Jail on the following charges, all of which are felonies:

Prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Prohibited person in possession of ammunition

Sales of cocaine

Sales of methamphetamine

Possession and transport of machine guns

Sales of machine guns

Operation Bear Trap previously yielded arrests of two other local Sureno gang members. After illegally selling FBI Safe Street Investigators cocaine and illegal parts designed to transform a semi-automatic firearm into an illegal fully automatic firearm, Oscar Nunez was arrested in Carson City, Nev on March 24, 2023. On Oct. 4, 2021 Carlos Perez was arrested at his residence in South Lake Tahoe during the execution of a search warrant. Perez, also a known Sureno gang member in South Lake Tahoe, was arrested for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of child pornography.